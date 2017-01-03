Toronto gets in on star-studded 2017 Coachella lineup

The Coachella music festival lineup is always a good indicator of which bands and artists we'll see on festival stages around Toronto this summer. It's also an exciting moment to see which local acts made the bill.

Coachella runs over two weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23, and the 2017 lineup is stacked with artists such as Beyonce, Radiohead, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar and Lorde; the Toronto contingent is also impressive. Tory Lanez, Majid Jordan, Crystal Castles and the Arkells (congrats Hamilton!) will all grace the stage in Indio, California this spring.

Montreal producer and Polaris Music Prize winner Kaytranada will perform on day three. Passes go on sale tomorrow, January 4.