Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tory lanez toronto

Toronto gets in on star-studded 2017 Coachella lineup

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Coachella music festival lineup is always a good indicator of which bands and artists we'll see on festival stages around Toronto this summer. It's also an exciting moment to see which local acts made the bill.

Coachella runs over two weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23, and the 2017 lineup is stacked with artists such as Beyonce, Radiohead, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar and Lorde; the Toronto contingent is also impressive. Tory Lanez, Majid Jordan, Crystal Castles and the Arkells (congrats Hamilton!) will all grace the stage in Indio, California this spring.

A photo posted by Coachella (@coachella) on

Montreal producer and Polaris Music Prize winner Kaytranada will perform on day three. Passes go on sale tomorrow, January 4.

Lead photo by

Josephine

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto gets in on star-studded 2017 Coachella lineup

10 Toronto bands ready to break out in 2017

Toronto New Year's Eve Party Guide 2017

The top 10 songs from Toronto bands in 2016

The 15 most anticipated concerts in Toronto next year

The top 5 new nightclubs in Toronto

Drake posted a photo with J Lo and the Internet went nuts

The top 20 New Year's Eve parties in Toronto by neighbourhood