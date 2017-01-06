The top 7 retro dance videos from Toronto

The top retro dance videos by Toronto bands and artists highlights the notable impact these performers made back in the day. So often, we focus on the great rock, R&B and hip hop that came out of the city in the 1980s and '90s, but we often forget the tracks that got us on the dance floor.

Here are my picks for the top 7 retro dance videos by Toronto bands.

Rough Trade - All Touch

Canadian new wavers Rough Trade, led by the fierce Carol Pope, hit the big time with their lesbian love hit "Highschool Confidential." But it's this 1981 dance hit and its extremely serious and well-lit video that set them apart from any other band ever to come out of Canada, let alone Toronto. This was also their only charting hit in the States.

Parachute Club - Rise Up

Let's go way back to 1983 for this mega-hit from (The) Parachute Club. They performed it for the first time at Toronto's 1983 Pride Parade, it won them a Juno and the video is an uplifting time warp through the streets and in front of City Hall.

Kon Kan - Liberty

This synth-pop duo was formed in the late 80's by Barry Harris and they won a Juno for this track. The video is a mind boggling clip of '90s majesty, looks and special effects. Think of them as Toronto's Pet Shop Boys.

Love & Sas - Call my name

This Toronto-based R&B and dance duo splashed their flavour all over Canadian charts. One half of the group, Lovena "Love" Fox was a back up singer for Bon Jovi and The Payolas. They were knows as Canada's version of Salt 'n Peppa for a minute and this video features so much perfect 1992 choreography, lighting and crushed velvet, you'll swear it's 2016 all over again.

Bass is Base - Funk Mobile

This 1995 hit Toronto's Bass is Base is so mid-90's it hurts. The hats, the moves, the shades, it will bring you back to warmer times with cute soul music was played on Canadian radio and friends used to drive around in cars and play shows in rooms with sheets as walls.

Love Inc. - You're a Superstar

Remember Chris Sheppard? Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of his previous group BKS, he and vocalist Simone Denny created Love Inc., and released a string of ultra positive dance tracks like "You're a Superstar." It was their first hit in the U.S., and the 1998 video features a lot of rabbits, hair and button pushing.

Len - Steal my Sunshine

Listening to this infectious 1999 summer hit from one hit wonder Len never seems to get old. It's a dance hit in that some brave DJs will still play, but it's more of a hit at backyard parties and road trips. The video screams lazy, summer fun complete with beach scenes, arcades and scooters.