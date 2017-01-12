Music
It may be cold and miserable in Toronto these days, but you don't have to head to the Caribbean to get your fill of beach vibes this winter.

On January 27, Ripley's Aquarium is hosting Beach Bash in the Six, a giant indoor beach party. Tickets are $40 and you have to get them in advance, but it's less than a trip to Bali, right?

Starting at 8 p.m. with the aquarium closed to the public, the night will feature food stations, a surf simulator, photo booth, and signature cocktails from a Malibu Rum bar.

DJ Shamz will be spinning (he recently closed for Diana Ross when she was in town) and  your ticket includes a photo and coat check so that you can wear your favourite beach outfit, uninterrupted by winter layers.

Speaking of which, said beach outfits are not mandatory, but highly encouraged. 

Andrew Williamson

Ripley's Aquarium hosting epic adult-only beach party in Toronto

