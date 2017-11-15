Toronto subway station now doubles as a comic book hero
Commuters noticed something different about Castle Frank Station recently when huge posters appeared featuring a comic book character who happens to share something rather important with the TTC stop.
Posters featuring Marvel comic book character Frank Castle, a.k.a. the Punisher, have completely transformed the station with images of his likeness and large WANTED signs, finger print samples, and skulls adorning the tiles.
Okay, now the complete #FrankCastle/#CastleFrank take over for @ThePunisher is up. It's a little homage to a @trbradstreet cover. Check it out! thanks @jonnybernthal @MarvelEntCA pic.twitter.com/53a07BENUA— Stephen Vincent (@ste__vin) November 14, 2017
They're part of an advertising campaign for the upcoming Netflix show The Punisher, set to be released this Friday. Judging from the social media reaction, people seemed to appreciate the clever play on words more than anything.
The character Frank Castle is one of the more violent characters in the Marvel universe, making the whole thing even better because of Castle Frank station's otherwise sleepy reputation.
Every ad at Castle Frank station in Toronto is for #Punisher right now! Someone deserves a raise @TTChelps @Netflix_CA @ThePunisher pic.twitter.com/R7jNjYrT6t— Mark Ross (@markofthedamned) November 14, 2017
Netflix has been making good use of slick advertisements on the TTC recently, with posters for Hawkins Power and Light cropping up as part of the campaign for the second season of Stranger Things.
While nothing will ever be as good as the Dairy Farmers of Canada ads, these do deserve kudos for shining a rare light on Castle Frank.
