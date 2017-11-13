Horror fans just had the best night ever in Toronto
Horror movie fans just relished the chance to see the legendary John Carpenter, who dropped by Toronto last night to perform some of his best known scores for a sold out audience.
The veteran filmmaker and musician performed as part of his Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tour, which includes live renditions of iconic soundtracks from films such as They Live, Halloween, and Escape From New York.
Carpenter's 40-plus year career is defined by numerous films that have taken on cult status, but it was also his work as a composer that left a huge mark on popular culture. The score for Halloween, for instance, remains instantly recognizable for many people today.
The sights and sounds of Carpenter's work were on full display as he showcased his original brand of filmmaking and dazzled the crowd with a multi-sensory performance that was akin to watching a live movie.
The reaction was wildly positive, and unlike the phone-less folks at the Chris Rock show on the weekend, fans took to social media to post tons of snippets of Carpenter's wizardry.
The horror master delivered in a major way.
