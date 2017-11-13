Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Chris rock toronto

Toronto not sure if it liked the phone ban at Chris Rock show

Anyone who attended Chris Rock's Toronto show on Saturday hoping to tweet, snap a pic, or even text had a rude awakening when they were unable to use their cell phones during the performance.

Rock was here as part of his Total Blackout Tour and is one of many performers making use of the Yondr pouch, a carrying case that disrupts cellular reception so as not to distract audience members.

Naturally, people had mixed reactions to the policy.

The choice to use the Yondr pouches varies by performer and the policy is typically made known to attendees well in advance.

In the case of comedians, Dave Chappelle has made use of them in the past during his performance at Danforth Music Hall. Now their use is starting to look like it's here to stay. 

The technology allows for audience members to keep possession of their phones while in the pouch, but they can be confiscated if you're caught using them outside of designated areas. 

Many found the move improved the experience of the show by forcing everyone to pay attention. In the absence of ringing, lit screens, or people blocking the view while trying to take a picture, it was possible to focus on Rock's comedy.

Yondr is what we get for being incapable of looking away from a screen for five minutes and unless that changes, a future of cell phone-free venues may the new norm. 

