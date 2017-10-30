Movies and showtimes announced for reopening of Ontario Place Cinesphere

Good news for moviegoers this week.

The Ontario Place Cinesphere, mostly closed to the public for about five years, recently revealed it would reopen this fall. Two films have now been slated for this weekend to celebrate the official reopening on November 3.

Friday at 8 p.m. will be the first screening, featuring Dunkirk, which will also play Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Joining it will be Beauty and the Beast, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days.

The Cinesphere remain open from here on, showing a range of films each week. This is surely welcome news to Toronto film-lovers, as the theatre offers one of the most thrilling cinematic experiences anywhere in the world.

The theatre is equipped with full IMAX Laser and IMAX 70 mm, which both offer stunning picture quality and a sensory experience with few rivals.

The area around the Cinesphere will also get a facelift over time thanks to acclaimed design firm PARTISANS, so a night at the movies might eventually become a full-blown cultural experience as Ontario Place comes back to life.