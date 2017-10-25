The Ontario Place Cinesphere will be brought back to life

Toronto's favourite geodesic dome will soon be back in action as a full time IMAX movie theatre – and you don't even have to be from Hollywood to use it.

The province is expected to announce this week that the historic Ontario Place Cinesphere, first built in 1971, will re-open to the public for regular screenings this November.

Once winter hits, the unmistakable lakeside bulb will reportedly play host to a series of public events meant to showcase its potential as a new hub for sports and culture downtown.

The open-air pavilion in #TrilliumPark provides an ideal space for activities and gatherings! #OntarioPlace pic.twitter.com/8vguEWpHIQ — Ontario Place (@OntarioPlace) September 29, 2017

The province has been making great strides over this past year in its quest to revitalize Ontario Place.

Much of the 50-acre site, which was shut down in 2012 due to financial constraints, is once again open to the public. It was a veritable hot spot for food events this summer and Torontonians have been raving over the property's brand new Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail.

By fully reopening its famous Cinesphere – the world's first-ever permanent IMAX movie theatre – the province will bring even more attention (and people) to the burgeoning waterfront hub.

Award-winning local architecture firm Partisans, along with landscape architects at Janet Rosenberg & Studio have been tapped to "provide a vision for the interim revitalization of the site," according to The Globe and Mail.

The programming and design details are still being developed, but it looks like we can expect some significant changes to the existing site's landscape – and, of course, some spiffying up of that majestic 19-metre dome.