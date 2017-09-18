Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
handmaids tale toronto

Toronto celebrates after The Handmaid's Tale wins big at Emmys

Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Handmaid's Tale straight up crushed it at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, bringing home a total of eight awards for its writing, directing, acting, and general outstanding-ness.

Shot largely in and around Toronto, the chilling dystopian drama was one of summer 2017's most talked-about and widely-watched television debuts – if not the most critically-acclaimed TV show to air all year.

The Hulu and Bravo series is based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, but it boasts plenty of local connections beyond its author's origins and filming location. 

In a few episodes, Toronto is actually shown and referred to as Toronto – a departure from both Hollywood's usual way of doing things, and from the plot of Atwood's 1985 novel.

Thus, locals were happy to see The Handmaid's Tale clean up at the Emmys – and many were just as pleased to remind the world that our city is at the heart of it all.

Lead photo by

The Emmys

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto celebrates after The Handmaid's Tale wins big at Emmys

The 10 best movies at TIFF 2017

The 5 worst movies at TIFF 2017

TIFF 2017 award winners

5 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF

Toronto really doesn’t like the rules at TIFF Fan Zones

Jim Carrey brought his bizarre sideshow to Toronto

Drake just picked the best movie at TIFF and it's not what you think