Film
Amy Grief
Posted 27 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
handmaids tale toronto

Toronto takes the spotlight in new dystopian TV series

Film
Amy Grief
Posted 27 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the most anticipated television shows of 2017 was filmed right here in Toronto. And while that's not all that surprising (considering everything's shot here), it's fitting because it's the adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.

Toronto becomes the dystopian Gilead in the newly released trailer. It clocks in at nearly two minutes long and features a slew of scenes from the Hulu original series, which is slated to premiere on April 26.

Plenty of Toronto landmarks make cameos, including City Hall, Lower Bay Station, the CBC headquarters and surprisingly, Ripley's Aquarium.

The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley. 

Lead photo by

The Handmaid's Tale

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto takes the spotlight in new dystopian TV series

Whitney Houston movie premiering at Hot Docs

Someone made a movie based on the Rob Ford crack scandal

Trinity Bellwoods transformed into Russia for movie shoot

Hulk Hogan Gawker sex tape movie premiering at Hot Docs

Toronto International Film Festival is going to be smaller this year

The top 10 Oscar parties in Toronto for 2017

The Scarborough roots of Wayne's World