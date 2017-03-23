Toronto takes the spotlight in new dystopian TV series

One of the most anticipated television shows of 2017 was filmed right here in Toronto. And while that's not all that surprising (considering everything's shot here), it's fitting because it's the adaptation of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.

Toronto becomes the dystopian Gilead in the newly released trailer. It clocks in at nearly two minutes long and features a slew of scenes from the Hulu original series, which is slated to premiere on April 26.

Plenty of Toronto landmarks make cameos, including City Hall, Lower Bay Station, the CBC headquarters and surprisingly, Ripley's Aquarium.

The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley.