The TIFF award winners for 2017 were anyone's guess going into the last day of the festival. There were several front runners for the People's Choice Award, but no sure bet like last year's La La Land.

But today we found out which film would walk away with the prestigious award: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. It was joined by several other great films that walked away with the festival's top awards.

Here is the full list of TIFF 2017 award winners.

People's Choice Award: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

People's Choice Award Runner-Ups: I, Tonya and Call Me By Your Name

People's Choice Documentary Award: Faces Places

People's Choice Midnight Madness Award: Bodied

Toronto Platform Prize: Sweet Country

NETPAC Award for World or International Asian Film Premiere: The Great Buddha+

The FIPRESCI Prize for Special Presentations: The Motive

The FIPRESCI Prize for the Discovery Programme: Ava

Best Canadian Feature Film: Les Affamés

Best Canadian First Feature Film: Luk'Luk'I

Best Canadian Short Film: Pre-Drink

Best Short Film: The Burden

There will be a free screening of the Grolsch People's Choice Award Winner - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - at Roy Thomson Hall at 6 PM tonight. Tickets are first-come, first-served.