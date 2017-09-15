Film
Alexander Huls
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
peoples choice award tiff

5 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF

Film
Alexander Huls
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We're nearing the end of TIFF, which means one of its most important moments is looming: the announcement of the Grolsch People's Choice Award winner, which often determines what film has a shot at a Best Picture Academy Award winner. 

Here are my picks for the frontrunners for the People's Choice Award winner at TIFF 2017. 

Lady Bird

This is Greta Gerwig's directorial debut about a high school senior wrestling with love, sex, parents, friends, and her desire to escape her hometown. 

The Florida Project

A film endorsed by Drake himself, Sean Baker's latest is set among those living in a motel not far from Disney World, and is (partly) about a precocious child and her connection with the motel manager (Willem Dafoe). 

I, Tonya

A film about the life of Tonya Harding, in particular leading up to the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan. 

The Shape of Water

The latest fairy tale from Guillermo del Toro, this one is about a mute cleaner (Sally Hawkins) who works at a secret government facility, and wants to set free a  Creature fro the Black Lagoon lookalike being held captive.

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

A dark comedic look at a grieving mother (Frances McDormand) who confronts local police about the unsolved murder of her daughter. 

Thanks to McCafe for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Shape of Water

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

5 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF

Toronto really doesn’t like the rules at TIFF Fan Zones

Jim Carrey brought his bizarre sideshow to Toronto

Drake just picked the best movie at TIFF and it's not what you think

James Franco just won the night in Toronto

This is what opening weekend at TIFF looked like

The best and worst movies at TIFF 2017 so far

Photo of Toronto woman grabbing George Clooney's chin goes viral