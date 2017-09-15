5 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF

We're nearing the end of TIFF, which means one of its most important moments is looming: the announcement of the Grolsch People's Choice Award winner, which often determines what film has a shot at a Best Picture Academy Award winner.

Here are my picks for the frontrunners for the People's Choice Award winner at TIFF 2017.

This is Greta Gerwig's directorial debut about a high school senior wrestling with love, sex, parents, friends, and her desire to escape her hometown.

Huuuuuge applause for Greta Gerwig and cast. #LadyBird in the People's Choice race after this screening #tiff17 pic.twitter.com/jc9mVhhYBk — The TV Snob (@The_TVSnob) September 9, 2017

LADYBIRD: An ode to SAC; a bittersweet love song for mother/daughters. The best kind of John Hughes flick: clever, erudite, and warm. #tiff — Piers Marchant (@Kafkaesque83) September 13, 2017

A film endorsed by Drake himself, Sean Baker's latest is set among those living in a motel not far from Disney World, and is (partly) about a precocious child and her connection with the motel manager (Willem Dafoe).

Looks like I have a new fest fave: THE FLORIDA PROJECT, which premiered at Cannes, and could win Toronto's audience award, is just terrific! — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 8, 2017

The Florida Project is unbelievably moving and humanistic. Sean Baker is brilliant. Those performances, wow. #TIFF — Abdi Nazemian (@Abdaddy) September 10, 2017

A film about the life of Tonya Harding, in particular leading up to the infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

I, TONYA finds the essence of the Tonya Harding story in a totally enjoyable and salacious mashup of Coen bros/Christopher Guest. #tiff — erickohn (@erickohn) September 9, 2017

Now that we're almost halfway through the festival, which films could be a People's Choice contender? I, Tonya is my pick #TIFF17 — Mehek Seyid (@whatthemehek) September 12, 2017

The latest fairy tale from Guillermo del Toro, this one is about a mute cleaner (Sally Hawkins) who works at a secret government facility, and wants to set free a Creature fro the Black Lagoon lookalike being held captive.

If anyone tells you that anything other than THE SHAPE OF WATER is winning People's Choice, they're incorrect. #TIFF17 — Dave Does #TIFF17 (@davemabaldwin) September 12, 2017

THE SHAPE OF WATER: Well, there's your People's Choice winner. #TIFF17 — Norm Wilner (@normwilner) September 12, 2017

A dark comedic look at a grieving mother (Frances McDormand) who confronts local police about the unsolved murder of her daughter.

If at all possible, see Three Billboards. My fave #tiff17 film thus far — The Smash List| tiff (@thesmashlist) September 12, 2017