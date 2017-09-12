Drake just picked the best movie at TIFF and it's not what you think

Official City of Toronto mascot Aubrey Graham, known formally as Drake, celebrated the worldwide debut of his Vince Carter documentary at TIFF on Saturday afternoon.

Today, he announced his pick for not only the best movie at TIFF 2017, but "the best movie you will see this year."

Guess what it wasn't? His own frickin' film.

The rapper, who served as executive producer on The Carter Effect alongside his bestie, NBA superstar LeBron James, was all smiles on the red carpet ahead of the film's premiere.

He also spoke warmly of his pride in the film onstage at the festival, and delivered a rollicking toast to its star in a video posted online Friday night.



Rappers in general are known to be pretty boastful, so when the guy who once told everyone that he had 25 million dollars when he was 25-years-old announced his choice for the best film at TIFF this year, it was a bit surprising.

"The Florida Project is the best movie you will see this year," wrote @champagnepapi on Instagram today, posting a picture of a woman pushing a child in a shopping cart.

The Florida Project is the best movie you will see this year 😍💙🏝 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

Confused commenters seem reticent to take the hip hop star's advice when it comes to cinema.

Some are guessing that Drake got paid for the post, while others say he's promoting The Florida Project to "give back" to his fans in the southern state.

That said, Drake's Instagram also shows at least 10 photos related to The Carter Effect and its Saturday screening this month.

The Carter Effect A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Could it be possible that he genuinely loves the film? Probably. A lot of other people seem to.

That, or maybe Drake is just trying to show the world that he, too, can sit down and be humble.