Photo of Toronto woman grabbing George Clooney's chin goes viral

Hollywood star George Clooney got the recognition he deserves this weekend at TIFF. But it definitely wasn't for his new film.

Clooney was in Toronto yesterday for the premiere of Suburbicon and stopped along King Street West to pose with fans. One elderly fan caught his eye and grabbed hold of his chin just as the photographers snapped a pic.

FYI: Your Nonna found George and told him he wasn't eating enough.



George Clooney at the #TIFF17 SUBURBICON premiere. pic.twitter.com/oaolVgjPwE — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2017

The Internet quickly got a hold of it and went into a Photoshop feeding frenzy on Reddit. The results were impressive. Someone was even inspired by Jane Austen.

Probably during the Middle Ages idk.

How do we even know this isn't real?