People really aren’t liking George Clooney’s new movie at TIFF

In the days leading up to the start of the Toronto International Film Festival, few films were more anticipated and buzzed about than Suburbicon.

It’s not hard to see why. It stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac. It’s based on a script that Joel and Ethan Coen (No Country For Old Men, Inside Llewyn Davis) wrote in the 1990s. And it’s directed by George Clooney. How could that not be a sure thing?

Well, four days into the festival, and shockingly Suburbicon is the worst movie I’ve seen so far, and I’m not the only one who was extremely let down by Clooney’s film.

“Embarrassingly awful” reads the headline of the Business Insider’s review, and a lot of the critical reception echoes that.

Kate Erbland, film editor at Indiewire, called it a “baffling mess that almost never works.” Freelance critic Charles Bramesco quipped, “Finally, a film that dares to ask, ‘what if the Coens were really bad at this?’”

Before you think this is just a case of critics and general audiences being out of step, Suburbicon had its premiere at TIFF last night at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and the public reaction wasn’t much better.

#Tiff17 review: @SuburbiconMovie is a misfire. Coen-bros lite. Flat chars and obvious satire. Very disappointing — Joe Lipsett (@bstolemyremote) September 8, 2017

George Clooney's Suburbicon is a hybrid of things that don't belong near each other. Very disappointing misfire. Oscar Isaac only survives — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) September 8, 2017

Clooney's SUBURBICON is a major disappointment. Only highlights were Oscar Isaac (a blast of needed energy) and Matt Damon on a little bike. — Christopher Schobert (@FilmSwoon) September 8, 2017

Now, not everyone hated it. Some audiences were genuinely enthusiastic about it.

Suburbicon was a total blast. A razor sharp satire of 50s America. Great performances and some great laughs. #TIFF17 — Scott Menzel (@WeLiveNetwork) September 8, 2017

@SuburbiconMovie was fantastic. Entertaining & engaging with stellar performances from the entire cast! #TIFF17 #tiff — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) September 8, 2017



Nonetheless, it's hard to imagine a TIFF film - especially such a high-profile one - really wants the word "disappointment" and "embarrassment" floating around so much.

The silver lining? While nobody wants a TIFF film to be bad, there's still a lot of festival to go and hey, maybe something else will prove to be a bigger letdown.