People really aren’t liking George Clooney’s new movie at TIFF

In the days leading up to the start of the Toronto International Film Festival, few films were more anticipated and buzzed about than Suburbicon.

It’s not hard to see why. It stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac. It’s based on a script that Joel and Ethan Coen (No Country For Old Men, Inside Llewyn Davis) wrote in the 1990s. And it’s directed by George Clooney. How could that not be a sure thing?

Well, four days into the festival, and shockingly Suburbicon is the worst movie I’ve seen so far, and I’m not the only one who was extremely let down by Clooney’s film.

“Embarrassingly awful” reads the headline of the Business Insider’s review, and a lot of the critical reception echoes that.

Kate Erbland, film editor at Indiewire, called it a “baffling mess that almost never works.” Freelance critic Charles Bramesco quipped, “Finally, a film that dares to ask, ‘what if the Coens were really bad at this?’” 

Before you think this is just a case of critics and general audiences being out of step, Suburbicon had its premiere at TIFF last night at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and the public reaction wasn’t much better.

Now, not everyone hated it. Some audiences were genuinely enthusiastic about it.


Nonetheless, it's hard to imagine a TIFF film - especially such a high-profile one - really wants the word "disappointment" and "embarrassment" floating around so much. 

The silver lining? While nobody wants a TIFF film to be bad, there's still a lot of festival to go and hey, maybe something else will prove to be a bigger letdown. 

Lead photo by

blogTO

