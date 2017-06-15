Here are all the free movies at Yonge & Dundas this summer

Free movies this summer at Yonge-Dundas Square will have you laughing and remembering how many great comedians call Toronto home.

City Cinema runs all summer long on Tuesday nights, from June 27 to August 29, and admission is free. You might want to get there early to reserve a seat. If you don't get one, there are plenty of other screenings happening all over the city.

Movies start after sundown (around 9 p.m.) and each feature will be preceded by a short film by the National Film Board of Canada. The final film of the season will be decided by a public vote.

Here are the movies playing at Yonge-Dundas Square this summer as part of City Cinema.

Strange Brew - June 27

Bon Cop, Bad Cop - July 4

Whip It - July 11

The Naked Gun - July 18

The Blues Brothers - July 25

The Truman Show - August 1

The Great Outdoors - August 8

Take this Waltz - August 15

Men with Brooms - August 22

Audience choice - August 29