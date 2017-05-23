Here are all the free movies at Christie Pits this summer
Free outdoor movie season is nearly upon us in Toronto, and to help get you and your blanket excited, the folks from Toronto Outdoor Picture Show have announced the Christie Pits Film Festival's full 2017 movie lineup.
Eyes on the Prize is this year's theme with a collection of movies about competition, camaraderie, and the drive to win.
The opening night happens on Sunday June 25 with The Freshman and a live score from Toronto's The Holy Gasp. Film screenings run every Sunday thereafter until August 20.
Food and drinks will be on sale starting at 6 p.m., and each feature will be preceded by a short film.
Here's a list of the films screening at Christie Pits this summer.
Short film: Squeaky Shoe
Feature film: The Freshman
Short film: Duelo de Duendes and Lost in Motion II
Feature film: Strictly Ballroom
Short film: Phantom City
Feature film: The Maltese Falcon
Short film: Underdog and Boxing
Feature film: Speed Sisters
Short film: Bootwmn and Pottery Wars and Sink or Swim
Feature film: Best in Show
Short film: Dear Scavengers and The Cuber
Feature film: Bee Nation
Short film: Down and Derby
Feature film: Bring it On
Short film: Boredom
Feature film: West Side Story
Films TBA
Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
