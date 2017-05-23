Here are all the free movies at Christie Pits this summer

Free outdoor movie season is nearly upon us in Toronto, and to help get you and your blanket excited, the folks from Toronto Outdoor Picture Show have announced the Christie Pits Film Festival's full 2017 movie lineup.

Eyes on the Prize is this year's theme with a collection of movies about competition, camaraderie, and the drive to win.

The opening night happens on Sunday June 25 with The Freshman and a live score from Toronto's The Holy Gasp. Film screenings run every Sunday thereafter until August 20.

Food and drinks will be on sale starting at 6 p.m., and each feature will be preceded by a short film.

Here's a list of the films screening at Christie Pits this summer.

Sunday, June 25

Short film: Squeaky Shoe

Feature film: The Freshman

Sunday, July 2

Short film: Duelo de Duendes and Lost in Motion II

Feature film: Strictly Ballroom

Sunday, July 9

Short film: Phantom City

Feature film: The Maltese Falcon

Sunday, July 16

Short film: Underdog and Boxing

Feature film: Speed Sisters

Sunday, July 23

Short film: Bootwmn and Pottery Wars and Sink or Swim

Feature film: Best in Show

Sunday, July 30

Short film: Dear Scavengers and The Cuber

Feature film: Bee Nation

Sunday, August 6

Short film: Down and Derby

Feature film: Bring it On

Sunday, August 13

Short film: Boredom

Feature film: West Side Story

Saturday August 19, Sunday August 20 closing weekend

Films TBA