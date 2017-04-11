Film
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
outdoor film screening toronto

This is Toronto's first outdoor film screening of the year

The race for the first outdoor film screening of the year is on, and we can now officially declare a winner.

We already know when movies will start down by the lake, but who will be the first to galvanize Toronto under the stars for a screening? It will be Hot Docs as part of their Docs at Dusk series

On Thursday, May 4 at Innis Courtyard, the festival will screen the Canadian premiere of Give Me Future, a documentary about how Major Lazer made history when they were the first major American act to play in Cuba. 

Perhaps the best part is that this event is free!

The evening starts at 8 p.m. with live music and the film to follow, weather permitting. Get there early to ensure you find seats.

