Trinity Bellwoods transformed into Russia for movie shoot

Trinity Bellwoods Park got a little bit of a makeover yesterday. But don't worry, it's not permanent.

Passersby noticed the park was filled with artificial fog, 1970s-style vehicles as well as a Russian flag.

To add to the intrigue, there was also a sign in Cyrillic script on the Trinity Community Recreation Centre, which said House of Culture in Russian.

It's unclear what movie (or TV show) was being filmed, though there are lots of shoots on right now in Toronto, including, of course, the mysterious Green Harvest project.