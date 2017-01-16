New Star Trek series starts filming in Toronto this month

Star Trek fans have a lot to celebrate this year. That's because Star Trek: Discovery, the franchise's newest television series, looks like it'll start filming in Toronto at the end of the month.

A notice on the International Alliance Of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 873 says that the series CBS Green Harvest starts production at Toronto's Pinewood Studios on January 24 and continues until September 7.

Various fan sites note that Green Harvest is the code name for Discovery, likely, they write, in reference to Blue Harvest, which was the code name for Return of the Jedi in the Star Wars franchise.

While the IATSE notice says Discovery starts filming on January 24, the city of Toronto's "Currently Filming" list says the production begins on January 26.

Regardless, it looks like Trekkies in Toronto can look forward to seeing the stars of the new series in the city. You won't be able to access Pinewood Studios (it's like a fortress), but keep your eyes peeled on streets and in restaurants for the new Enterprise crew.

So far, Discovery is slated to feature Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Doug Jones (Hellboy), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Anthony Rapp (Rent).