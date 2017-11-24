Fashion & Style
Huge crowds shop for Black Friday deals in Toronto

Black Friday sales got underway in Toronto today as stores and malls across the city swelled with people on the hunt for a good deal. 

Unlike our neighbours to the south who are known to get pretty rowdy at the sight of a marked down potato peeler, everything was mostly civil with Best Buy employees at Bay and Dundas even greeting customers with a cheerful round of applause as they entered the store.

Shoppers seamed eager to empty their pockets at the many stores offering deals with 30% discounts a common sight. 

It's anticipated that the average Canadian will spend around $1,400 on gifts this holiday season from both in-store and online retailers.

One big plus is that the Canadian dollar is slowly on the rise, so spend away, friends.

Photo by blogTO at the Eaton Centre

