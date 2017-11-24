Huge crowds shop for Black Friday deals in Toronto

Black Friday sales got underway in Toronto today as stores and malls across the city swelled with people on the hunt for a good deal.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Unlike our neighbours to the south who are known to get pretty rowdy at the sight of a marked down potato peeler, everything was mostly civil with Best Buy employees at Bay and Dundas even greeting customers with a cheerful round of applause as they entered the store.

Black Friday shoppers who lined up early at Dundas and Bay in Toronto flow into the store in typical Canadian style...politely, single file. pic.twitter.com/O4PCuBB1ui — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) November 24, 2017

Shoppers seamed eager to empty their pockets at the many stores offering deals with 30% discounts a common sight.

A post shared by themusingsofanAussietraveller (@themusingsofanaussietraveller) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:27am PST

It's anticipated that the average Canadian will spend around $1,400 on gifts this holiday season from both in-store and online retailers.

Went to the Eaton Center to grab 1 thing: I think I know where all of Toronto is now. #blackfriday — Kate L. Grant (@KateLGrant) November 24, 2017

One big plus is that the Canadian dollar is slowly on the rise, so spend away, friends.