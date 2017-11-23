Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2017 are everywhere. You know there's stuff you've been putting off buying, so now's the time to get some Lurvig at IKEA or that new popcorn maker you've had your eye on.

Here's a round-up of the top Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2017.

Fashion

The menswear store is marking down most of its brands with steep discounts until Monday.

Women rejoice as all Toronto stores will be offering up to 50% off on select fall and winter items in store and online.

This Toronto-based men's swimwear brand is offering 25% off on merch via their website with the promo code 'BLACKFRIDAY' from Friday until Monday.

Save big on luxury designer resale items like clothing, jewelry, leather goods, accessories, home products for up to 20-70% off this Friday in store at this Rosedale boutique.

Take 20% off clothes, jewelry, shoes, bags, and flair this Friday until midnight in store and online with the code 'FRIYAY20'.

Forever 21 is already in Black Friday mode, offering discounts on virtually everything including 50% off winter styles in store and online.

Canadian-designed men's and women's contemporary fashions like jackets, hats, sweaters, and more will be on sale and online for 30% off online for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Stock up on pants, shirts, vests, socks and others accessories for 20% off on select items now until Sunday, in-store and online.

Now's the time to stock up on men's and women's winter items like sweaters, outerwear, dresses, and streetwear with savings of up to 30%, including all men's Canada Goose jackets at the Distillery location.

The high-end fashion department store will be offering 50% discounts on select fall fashion and accessories at all of its retail stores.

Save on a huge variety of designer men's and women's stuff for up to 60% off (including Topman and Topshop). Toronto stores open at 8 a.m.

Save big on fashion for men and women as Kit and Ace has already begun marking down their merch online and in-store at all of their Toronto locations.

This Ossington menswear store will be offering 20% off on select labels on Friday.

Take 30% off everything in store this Black Friday and during Cyber Monday with the code 'CYBER2017'.

Chic outerwear for him and her is on sale during this store's Grey Friday sale; save 10%, 20%, and 30% on your order with the code 'GREYSALE'.

Save 20%-50% on brands like Levi's, Anonymous Ism, La Paz, and Portuguese Flannel this Friday. You can also order online and pick up in store.

Home of the 'Toronto vs Everybody' merch, this Ossington shop is offering up to 70% off select items.

This Chinatown shop that stocks premium streetwear brands is having a huge sale with up to 60% off brands like Supreme, Bape, and Guess. Plus, an in-store a giveaway happening Friday and Saturday could see you win a Brooklyn Box logo tee.

This Friday, save 15% on all Gus Modern furniture and 20% on custom furniture until Sunday.

Save up to 50% on formal, business, and casual menswear at this West Queen West favourite.

This Ossington shop selling men's and women's suits, outerwear, blazers, dresses, and shoes is having an in-store sale on Friday starting 11 a.m.

Shop local at Tryst and buy one fashion/seasonal bra or panty and get the 2nd for 50% off from now until Sunday.

Get 25% off during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from November 24 to 27.

Furniture, design and decor

Canadian Tire's flyer boasts a ton of offers available from November 23 to 26 with some items up to 80% off.

During this local chain's Black Five-Day Sale on now until Sunday, receive a $25 or $50 promo card when you spend $100 or $150, respectively. Cyber Monday will see 30% off all regular priced items followed by a ton of flash sales happening from November 26 to 28.

Save 30% to 70% on select sofas, rugs, lighting and more at this Castlefield Design District shop. Nearly everything is on sale throughout the store and online from Friday through Monday.

Look no further for tables this season as Elte will be offering up to 60% off stylish, designer tables of all kinds from Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their outlet store just a few blocks away from Elte MKT.

IKEA Canada has some amazing deals going on and coupons available for offers in-store and online.

Stock up on kitchen basics and appliances with up to 70% off on select items from Friday to Sunday in-store only and special deals for Cyber Monday. Stores will also be open from 7 a.m. until midnight.

Get big savings on ultra-modern home furniture at this West Queen West boutique with up to 60% off store-wide from November 23 to 26.

Furniture specially designed for condos, apartments, and small homes is on sale for up 75% off in store and online from now until November 26.

Tech

The sale runs from November 24 to 30, online and in stores. Quantities are limited so if you've had your eye on something something specific, it's best to check the flyer ahead of time.

The consumer electronics store is offering of up to 40% off during their Black Friday event from November 23 to 26.

Other

Indigo's Black Friday sale is on now with discounts on e-readers, home accessories, and books online only, while its Black Friday sale extends to a huge selection of in-store products at all Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores.

Stock up on arts and craft supplies, home items, and gifts of all kinds for up to 60% off on new deals each day until Saturday.

Save 40% off site-wide including gift sets for that special someone (or yourself, of course) and on a ton of other beauty products.