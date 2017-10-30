The top 8 warehouse sales in Toronto this November

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Warehouse sales in Toronto this month are going all out to offer you serious deals on fall shoes and boots. With winter fast approaching, holiday-themed sales are also beginning, and so are deals on ski and snowboard equipment.
Right downtown in Liberty Village, this sale brings together a number of top designer labels for both men and women available at up to 70% off. Brands include Ralph Lauren, Etro, John Varvatos and more for men, as well as Michael Kors, Paul & Shark, Brax and more for women.
The semi annual footwear sale offers deals ranging from 50% to 95% off regular pricing. With over 30 brands you're sure to find fall footwear that'll actually have you looking forward to chilly weather.
One shoe sale not enough for you? The Markham Fairgrounds will also play host to a massive sale with over 30,000 pairs of fall and winter product. 80% off of brands like Cole, Dr. Scholls, Vince Camuto and more.
Two heavy-hitter brands are coming together under one roof for one massive sale. Take up to 80% off and save big on stylish clothing and accessories for women and men. With Esprit no longer offering physical locations in Canada this is the best chance to see and try their products in person.
StyleDemocracy presents The Sportsyard, an exciting new event featuring a collection of warehouse sales from all of your favourite athletic brands. More info about select brands will be revealed later in November, but it's definitely worth keeping this one on your radar.