Sears is closing two more Toronto stores

After having been a dominate figure in the Canadian retail landscape for decades, Sears Canada continues to struggle to stay alive. The department store retailer has announced that more stores will shut down in Toronto and elsewhere across the country.

Sears will close its Fairview Mall and Scarborough Town Centre stores over the next few months. The dying retail power is also set to close locations in Oakville and Hamilton as part of its latest contraction.

Today was thw first time i have purchased something from @SearsCA in over 15 years #saddownfallofaoncegreatretailer #sears #sad — Jason Axel (@JasonAxel) October 2, 2017

The company applied for credit protection in June and has slowly begun to close its doors. While Sears has been trying to stay afloat by securing corporate backing, it has yet to find success in that department.

This most recent move is yet another reminder of the death of old-style department store and the ongoing transition to a modernized shopping experience, not to mention the ubiquity of super-retailers like Walmart.

Liquidation details have yet to be released for the soon-to-shutter Toronto locations.