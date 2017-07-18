Sears Canada to begin liquidation sales this Friday

Fashion & Style
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Sears Canada is closing 59 stores across the country, and this morning, the retailer got court approval to begin liquidation sales at the locations it plans to shut down.

The sales will begin this Friday, July 21 at the 59 outposts slated to close, as the Canadian Press reports. In Toronto, only the Sears Home store in Scarborough will shutter.

While that's the only Toronto store slated to disappear, store in Orangeville, Woodbridge, Ancaster, Orillia and Cambridge will close too.

According to the Canadian Press, the sales will wrap up on October 12.

