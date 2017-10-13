Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sears canada closing

Sears stores in Toronto to host huge liquidation sale

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Ontario Superior Court judge has granted Sears Canada permission to liquidate all of its remaining assets, resulting in the loss of about 12,000 jobs across the country according to The Canadian Press.

The iconic Canadian retailer rocked the news cycle earlier this week by announcing it would soon shut down for good after more than 65 years in business.

Today's court hearing was held simply to determine whether or not the company would be allowed to liquidate all 130 of its existing stores.

With court approval, Sears can now move forward with its liquidation, beginning Oct. 19 as planned.

The beleaguered department store had been seeking a buyer since June, when it filed for creditor protection, but argued that "no viable transaction for the company to continue as a going concern was received."

A lawyer for the company confirmed in court on Friday that, while Sears had remained optimistic, nothing had changed in terms of finding an appropriate buyer.

Lead photo by

MrDanMofo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Japanese lifestyle brand MINISO opening Toronto area store next week

Sears stores in Toronto to host huge liquidation sale

20 Halloween costume ideas for 2017

IKEA just started selling pet furniture in Toronto

Church Street is throwing a huge Halloween street party

Sears is closing two more Toronto stores

The top 10 cheap designer clothing stores in Toronto

The top 8 warehouse sales in Toronto this October