Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
warehouse sales toronto

The top 8 warehouse sales in Toronto this October

Warehouse sales in Toronto this month offer cut rate deals on popular shoe brands, winter coats, bikes and housewares. October is looking like a deal-hunter's paradise. 

  • Warehouse sales
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • North Face sample sale
      October 4-9
      North Face sample sale
      Time to start investing in some warmth and this North Face sale is just the place with major reductions on men's, women's and children's outerwear, sportswear and footwear, as well as backpacks.
      533 College Street
    • Puma warehouse sale
      October 5-8
      Puma warehouse sale
      Save up to 80 percent on apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids. Try not to wear Puma stuff to the sale itself so as to not confuse everybody.
      The International Centre
    • Designer shoe warehouse sale
      October 5-9
      Designer shoe warehouse sale
      Save big on footwear by BCBG, Lucky Brand, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman & way more at this five-day shoe extravaganza.
      International Centre
    • Bicycle sale
      October 14
      Bicycle sale
      This is a once-a-year, seven-hour sales blitz. It's $5 to get in, but you then have access to hundreds of bikes, accessories, clothing, helmets... it's time to stock up for next summer!
      Enercare Centre East Annex, Hall F
    • Movie wardrobe sale
      October 21
      Movie wardrobe sale
      This is the perfect place to find a Halloween costume or just fill up your tickle trunk with 30 vendors selling designer and vintage clothing, accessories, deadstock, samples, one-of-a kind pieces, fabrics, notions, wardrobe supplies and more.
      721 Eastern Ave
    • Kitchen Stuff Plus warehouse event
      October 20-23
      Kitchen Stuff Plus warehouse event
      Need some new stuff for that new apartment? Save up to 90 per cent off appliances, furniture, dinnerware, cookware, gadgets, linens, and stemware with brands like Umbra, Cuisinart, Henckels, KitchenAid.
      135 Wendell Avenue
    • Geox warehouse sale
      October 26 - November 5
      Geox warehouse sale
      Let your feet breathe freely and get on this Geox Warehouse Sale where you'll snag fall and winter footwear, outerwear and apparel, for up to 75 per cent off the retail price.
      International Centre
    • Wildly Delicious warehouse sale
      October 27 - December 22
      Wildly Delicious warehouse sale
      Save up to 90 percent off selected merchandise like brie bakers, compotes, oils, vinegars, dips, gift sets, glitter spreads, seasonings, sauces and more. It's cash only and the perfect spot to get a head start on stocking stuffers.
      Wildly Delicious
