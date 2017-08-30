The top 6 warehouse sales in Toronto this September

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Warehouse sales for the month of September in Toronto mark the return of the Frank & Oak and Drake General Store events, plus a couple other massive rooms filled with things to complete your apartment or back to school/work wardrobe.
Once in a while the Drake General Store hosts a great big warehouse sale with clothing of all sizes, accessories, and cute stuff for your apartment at 80 percent off. It's worth a visit no matter what.
950 Dupont Street
James C Lee at Frank & Oak
