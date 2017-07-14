Fashion & Style
Toronto is getting a Metallica pop-up

One of the world's biggest heavy metal bands is jumping on the pop-up bandwagon this summer.

Just ahead of their Worldwired tour stop in Toronto, Metallica is launching a pop-up shop in the Artscape Sandbox space on Adelaide Street West all weekend long. 

The shop will give fans access to official concert merch and special collectible items before the band's show at the Rogers Centre on Sunday, July 16.

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on

Other products, such as lithographs, coolers, the exclusive live recording from Webster Hall on vinyl and the chance to win "snake-pit" passes and autographed items will also be on hand. 

So far in Toronto, the pre-concert pop-up concept has been dominated by hip hop and pop royalty like Kanye, The Weeknd and Bieber

The Metallica shop opens today, Friday, July 14 at 3 p.m. It'll be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metallica

