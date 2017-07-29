Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
markets august toronto

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this August

Fashion & Style
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Markets and pop-ups this August will help you to hold on to summer. There's a unique collection of vendors, makers and creative curators ready to show off and sell you their best wares in cool spaces all over the city. 

  • Can't miss markets and pop-ups
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns at the Waterfront Artisan Market
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at the Waterfront Artisan Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this August

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this August

Huge crowd goes wild for Kendrick Lamar in Toronto

The top 10 luggage stores in Toronto

Europe Bound is closing its doors on King West

Lenny Kravitz designing a whole floor of new Toronto hotel

Toronto's most popular beauty bar is expanding

The top 10 travel stores in Toronto