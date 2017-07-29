The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this August

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Markets and pop-ups this August will help you to hold on to summer. There's a unique collection of vendors, makers and creative curators ready to show off and sell you their best wares in cool spaces all over the city.
This is an easy breezy waterfront market featuring artisans, crafters, chefs and bakers, all on the edge of the water selling their goods. It's a great play to stop for a snack as you stroll, or some local goods to bring to your next BBQ.
It's Revel Food's final BBQ pop-up in the backyard of the Beaver. Don't miss their signature wings, cocktails and fresh summer tasting dishes. Stay for karaoke afterwards if you need to sing their praises.
Finally! Toronto has it's own Bunz-friendly spooky flea market. Whether you're purging your horror stash or in the market for a new favourite collectible check this creepy new market, which will also have cold drinks and BBQ.
This is a place to learn all about the health benefits of coconuts, while shopping through all sorts of coconut-ty goods. There'll be a vendors market as well as entertainment, dancers and an eco-fashion show.