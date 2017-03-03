The top 10 used office furniture in Toronto

Used office furniture stores in Toronto will make you do a double take. You'd be surprised what these stores get their hands on when another business closes. The stores are found all over the GTA and most offer quality, unique products for a fraction of the price for something new.

Here are my picks for the top used office furniture stores in Toronto.

This business interiors group has three locations in Toronto, Mississauga and Vaughan and an impressively vast selection of types of office furniture in every category you can think of. They even have an auction department where you can bid on all types of office pieces and accessories.

Found on Spadina just north of Queen, this used furniture retailer also allows you to rent pieces for short term use. They'll also work with small or large businesses to help layout and design their space. They also deliver and pick up offices pieces you no longer need.

This North York store wants to provide you with a modern workspace without paying top price. They have an in-house production team that reconfigures existing office furniture to look and function as new. They're big on up-cycling and also have programs to help visualize your office before you buy.

Visit one of their many "restores" in the GTA to find lightly used furniture to build your home or corporate office. Call ahead to make sure the location you're closest to has what you're looking for as inventory is changing all the time.

This Etobicoke store has a massive stock of used (and new) office furniture and will help you with planning, delivery and instillation. They're great to work with if you're rebranding and need a fresh look or expanding because they carry clean, lightly used pieces that fit in easily to existing businesses.

This 10,000 square foot showroom in Mississauga guarantees all their furniture works and have replaced and fixed anything that's not. They have a large stock of multiples as well so everything in your new office will match, for a quarter of the price. You'll find everything from call-service stations to modern office chairs here.

With locations in both North York and Mississauga, this is a good place for home office furniture and accessories. Their stock is constantly changing so make sure to check the website for what's new, and for specials. They source pieces from hotels, estate sales, residential and end of line manufactured items.

Another way to outfit your office with unique furniture pieces is to go vintage! This store is on St. Clair Avenue West and focus on quality vintage furniture, made to measure, eco-friendly, chairs, live edge and barnboard tables that are made in Toronto.

If you need a unique looking office space, then head over to this vintage, mid-century and retro specialty shop in Scarborough. The chairs and tables alone are a wonder to look at online, imagine them placed in your office space or front desk area.

This Junction shop offers used office furniture hunters unique tables, chairs, shelving and accessories that will make your office feel like a respectable history professor from Harvard. Even their lighting and decor are worth checking out to add a salvage look.