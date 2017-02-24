The top 10 home office furniture in Toronto

Home office furniture in Toronto is easier on the wallet than the corporate offerings. And since more of us are working remotely these days, it's a good thing there are plenty of Toronto stores offering up desks, chairs, shelving and storage that is both stylish and functional.

Here are my picks for the top home office furniture stores in Toronto.

This Canadian owned store on Queen West focuses on fun and trendy pieces. They have a solid collection of desks, chairs, shelving and storage. The price is usually just right and the staff can help with layout ideas.

This Queen and Bathurst store offers a tightly curated office line that is modern and easy on the wallet. Find desks, lighting, shelving and simple storage ideas.

This King East destination is a bit pricey but sometimes beautiful home office furniture doesn't come cheap. Find chairs and desks from design legends Eames, Starck and Thonet.

This Canadian chain with locations in Liberty Village and on King East stocks a wide variety of desks, chairs, lamps and office accessories.

This popular store above Style Garage on Ossington has a small collection of modern desks, chairs and storage solutions.

There's no way the Swedish furniture giant couldn't make it on this list. For those on a budget they're an easy go-to for home office things like desks, chairs, storage and lighting solutions.

This store in the Castlefield Design District carries contemporary office desks, chairs and accessories. Think metallics and white leather, clean lines and good prices.

This Queen West institution is jammed packed with items for the home but they also have a collection of mid century modern and contemporary office chairs, desks, shelving and storage.

You never know what you're going to find at this Parkdale shop but for those looking for office furniture that's a little less cookie-cutter, it's worth stopping by to try to score a vintage desk, one-of-a-kind chair or salvaged medical shelving.

It might be Toronto's most ubiquitous office supply chain but for those who favour substance over style there's a more than adequate selection of office chairs, chairmats, desks and filing cabinets.