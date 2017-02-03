Toronto stores await frenzy for Yeezy Boost 350 shoes

The new Yeezy shoes are about to hit Toronto, which will come as pretty exciting news for those who missed out on grabbing Kanye's Boost 350 V2 on Black Friday in the U.S. They officially hit selected local stores on Feb. 11.

After speaking to several independent sneaker shops and bigger stores like Adidas and Champs, most say Yeezy fans are unlike anyone else.

"We get thousands of online raffle entries every time... people are crazy for them," a sales team member at Adidas on Queen West tells me.

Most stores will release online raffle forms on their websites, while others hold in-store raffles (which people will also be lining up for). So far, only Exclucity will have the shoes in store on release day.

Here's how to get your hands on a pair of the latest Yeezy Boosts. Good luck!

Capsule will have an online raffle via their website Wednesday Feb. 8 and Thursday Feb. 9 and draw for pairs on the day of release.

An in-store raffle will be happening when the store opens on Feb. 10, and you can also try your best to get a pair on the day of. Show up with ID to enter the raffle and check their Instagram as the date approaches.

There aren't many details yet on how Haven will get Yeezys in your hands, but they'll be doing an online raffle. Just check back on their Facebook and Instagram, and they'll post details there.

The Roncesvalles and Spadina outposts of this sneaker shop will be holding an in-store raffle next Wednesday to Friday. Yeezy hunters are given a card to go online and register to receive a code. They draw is Feb. 11. Watch their Instagram for full details.

This West Queen West shop will launch an online raffle the day before launch, so make sure to check the website on Feb. 10.

Directly across from The Eaton Centre, Champs is doing an in-store raffle, most likely next Monday or Tuesday, but watch their Instagram for the official announcement.

They're doing an in-store raffle Wednesday and Thursday and you can pick them up on release day if your name is drawn. Lineups for the raffle are a bit wild, but call ahead and they'll update you on the size.