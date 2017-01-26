Uniqlo responds to backlash over clothing giveaway

Uniqlo's free clothing giveaway is heating up, and not in the most positive way. Yesterday, the global retail chain announced it'd be giving out 30,000 free items from its HeatTech line in Toronto on January 27 and 28.

Some, however, were critical of this move and thought Uniqlo should donate these pieces of apparel to local charities and shelters instead.

A Change.org petition emerged in response. At press time the "Get Uniqlo to Donate HeatTech clothing to Toronto's Homeless," had about 500 digital signatures.

When reached for comment, Uniqlo Canada responded with a statement via email:

“UNIQLO believes in giving back to the communities in which we operate. The 'Warmth for All' giveaway of 30,000 HEATTECH Extra Warm items is inclusive of all Torontonians,” it read.

“In addition, we have partnered with children’s organizations across Toronto, including: Toronto Kiwanis Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto, YWCA Toronto and Toronto Youth Development to provide an additional 5,000 HEATTECH items to offer support to youth in need.”