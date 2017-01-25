Fashion & Style
Uniqlo is giving away free clothing in Toronto this week

It may not be the coldest winter Toronto has ever seen, but these grey days still have a way of getting in your bones, don't they?

So it's a good thing that this weekend (January 27 and 28), Uniqlo will be giving away 30,000 pieces from their HeatTech clothing line.

We all know how wild Toronto went for the store opening, so expect the all-weekend giveaway to end earlier than expected.

With HeatTech, there are three levels of warmth to chose from and Uniqlo reps be giving away Extra Warm level items to passersby at Yonge-Dundas Square between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m both days.

There will also be mobile teams popping up around the city so keep an eye out.

