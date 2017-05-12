The top 25 flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

Flower shops and specialized florists have sprouted in almost every neighbourhood in Toronto. Whether your need a quick pick-me-up, a little something to help get out of the dog house, or are planning an event and need to decorate, these flower stores are just the ticket.

Here are my picks for the top flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Flur near Bathurst and Dupont is a great destination for seasonal flowers, unique floral arrangements as well as potted plants.

Budget friendly bouquets can be arranged by the friendly staff at Bloor Village Flowers, a neighbourhood stalwart for over 20 years.

Ladybug in The Village is stocked with fresh blooms brought in from local farmers and growers in Europe and South America. They employ their own drivers, so rest assured that bouquets and table arrangements will arrive looking their best.

Eco Stems is a florist that prides itself on being an environmentally, and socially sustainable studio, meaning everything in the shop that has been sourced is local, organic or fair trade.

Over half a century in business, San Remo Florist can happily accommodate everyday occasions, as well as, design for bridal and corporate events.

Flox on Danforth is a rainbow wonderland of fresh cut stems, succulents and potted plants. Friendly staff will pull together bouquets on the fly or make themselves available for consults to plan custom orders.

Bohemian garden shop Stamen & Pistil Botanicals specializes in terrariums as well as unique plants that you won't find in your typical flower shop.

Two branches of Pistil can be found in the PATH, where the subterranean flower studio caters to corporate clients and the rush hour crowd heading home with a little something extra for their honey.

Hunt and Gather is a tiny flower shop sandwiched in between the restaurants and bars on Bloor. They do everything from everyday floral arrangements to flowers for an entire event.

Martin's Flowers has been rooted in The Junction since 1899, sprouting a reputation as one of Toronto's longest lasting purveyors of top quality blooms.

Wilbe Bloomin has been a staple in Kensington Market for a decade, brightening the streetscapes with buckets of fresh flowers in the summer months. Pre-made bouquets, orchids and potted petals are ready for grab and go.

Classic arrangements and beautiful bouquets incorporating seasonal blooms like tulips, lilies and hydrangeas are in abundance at King West Flowers.

Florabunda well suits the neighbourhood as a charming independent, mom and pop flower shop. It's a local favourite for satisfying that weekly flower fix or picking up a last minute gift.

Suzanne Gardner Flowers has been providing the city with exquisite hand-crafted floral arrangements for over 25 years. Arrangements here are simple and classic.

Floral boutique Pink Twig is a favourite in the area thanks to their fun and funky flower arrangements.

Summerhill Floral Boutique on Mount Pleasant stocks a high quality and vibrant assortment of seasonal blooms and cut flowers.

Crown Flora offers more than just custom terrariums. They also do custom floral arrangements for any occasion. You can pre-order them for in store pick up or get them delivered to your door.

Spruce up your home with soft-hued blooms or surprise your loved one with a lush hand-tied bouquets featuring beautiful and exotic flowers from Quince.

There's a lot to love about Sweetpea's, the eco-friendly floral studio on Roncesvalles. Not only does it fashion beautiful arrangements for any occasion, but it's a one-stop shop for giftwares and greeting cards too.

Bunches of blooms and French chocolates are the focus at The Chocolate Tulip - a one-stop source for wooing, celebrating or sympathizing.

Fiori is a boutique florist with sophisticated taste and an eye for elegant designs. Their collections of seasonal bouquets are beautiful, even Martha-esque.

Spontaneous romantics can count on Poppies for hand-tied bouquets designed with a modern sensibility.

Tiny Flower on Bay is open evenings making it a real lifesaver when you really need to pick up a bouquet or an arrangement for a special someone or event.

For over 10 years Bayview Blossoms has been servicing the Yonge & Lawrence 'hood. They sell everyday arrangements and flowers but also can be trusted for large corporate events.

Yang's Flower Market stands out in the Av and Dav neighbourhood that's lush with flower markets because of its vast assortment of fresh, budget-friendly blossoms.