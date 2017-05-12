Fashion & Style
The top 25 flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

Flower shops and specialized florists have sprouted in almost every neighbourhood in Toronto. Whether your need a quick pick-me-up, a little something to help get out of the dog house, or are planning an event and need to decorate, these flower stores are just the ticket.

Here are my picks for the top flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Flur near Bathurst and Dupont is a great destination for seasonal flowers, unique floral arrangements as well as potted plants. 

Bloor West Village

Budget friendly bouquets can be arranged by the friendly staff at Bloor Village Flowers, a neighbourhood stalwart for over 20 years.

Church Wellesley Village

Ladybug in The Village is stocked with fresh blooms brought in from local farmers and growers in Europe and South America. They employ their own drivers, so rest assured that bouquets and table arrangements will arrive looking their best.

Corktown

Eco Stems is a florist that prides itself on being an environmentally, and socially sustainable studio, meaning everything in the shop that has been sourced is local, organic or fair trade.

Corso Italia

Over half a century in business, San Remo Florist can happily accommodate everyday occasions, as well as, design for bridal and corporate events.

Danforth

Flox on Danforth is a rainbow wonderland of fresh cut stems, succulents and potted plants. Friendly staff will pull together bouquets on the fly or make themselves available for consults to plan custom orders.

Dundas West

Bohemian garden shop Stamen & Pistil Botanicals specializes in terrariums as well as unique plants that you won't find in your typical flower shop. 

Financial District

Two branches of Pistil can be found in the PATH, where the subterranean flower studio caters to corporate clients and the rush hour crowd heading home with a little something extra for their honey.

High Park

Hunt and Gather is a tiny flower shop sandwiched in between the restaurants and bars on Bloor. They do everything from everyday floral arrangements to flowers for an entire event. 

Junction

Martin's Flowers has been rooted in The Junction since 1899, sprouting a reputation as one of Toronto's longest lasting purveyors of top quality blooms.

Kensington Market

Wilbe Bloomin has been a staple in Kensington Market for a decade, brightening the streetscapes with buckets of fresh flowers in the summer months. Pre-made bouquets, orchids and potted petals are ready for grab and go.

King West

Classic arrangements and beautiful bouquets incorporating seasonal blooms like tulips, lilies and hydrangeas are in abundance at King West Flowers.

Leslieville

Florabunda well suits the neighbourhood as a charming independent, mom and pop flower shop. It's a local favourite for satisfying that weekly flower fix or picking up a last minute gift.

Liberty Village

Suzanne Gardner Flowers has been providing the city with exquisite hand-crafted floral arrangements for over 25 years. Arrangements here are simple and classic.

Little Italy

Floral boutique Pink Twig is a favourite in the area thanks to their fun and funky flower arrangements. 

Mount Pleasant

Summerhill Floral Boutique on Mount Pleasant stocks a high quality and vibrant assortment of seasonal blooms and cut flowers.

Parkdale

Crown Flora offers more than just custom terrariums. They also do custom floral arrangements for any occasion. You can pre-order them for in store pick up or get them delivered to your door. 

Riverside

Spruce up your home with soft-hued blooms or surprise your loved one with a lush hand-tied bouquets featuring beautiful and exotic flowers from Quince.

Roncesvalles Village

There's a lot to love about Sweetpea's, the eco-friendly floral studio on Roncesvalles. Not only does it fashion beautiful arrangements for any occasion, but it's a one-stop shop for giftwares and greeting cards too.

Rosedale

Bunches of blooms and French chocolates are the focus at The Chocolate Tulip - a one-stop source for wooing, celebrating or sympathizing.

St. Clair West

Fiori is a boutique florist with sophisticated taste and an eye for elegant designs. Their collections of seasonal bouquets are beautiful, even Martha-esque.

West Queen West

Spontaneous romantics can count on Poppies for hand-tied bouquets designed with a modern sensibility.

Yonge & Dundas

Tiny Flower on Bay is open evenings making it a real lifesaver when you really need to pick up a bouquet or an arrangement for a special someone or event. 

Yonge & Lawrence

For over 10 years Bayview Blossoms has been servicing the Yonge & Lawrence 'hood. They sell everyday arrangements and flowers but also can be trusted for large corporate events. 

Yorkville

Yang's Flower Market stands out in the Av and Dav neighbourhood that's lush with flower markets because of its vast assortment of fresh, budget-friendly blossoms.

