The top 10 stores to buy a sofa in Toronto

Stores to buy a sofa in Toronto offer options that balance style, comfort and functionality. As the epicentre of the home, a sofa is arguably the most important piece of furniture you'll buy. Thankfully, there's no shortage of options when shopping for the perfect one.

Here are my picks for the top stores to buy a sofa in Toronto.

Get a personal shopper and decorator when you walk into this Leslieville store. The sofa selection, while pricey, is beautiful and would bring any living room to the next level.

CB2 offers fun and functional modern pieces catering to the condo crowd. There's a wide variety of contemporary styles for big and small spaces and budgets.

This is the more affordable sister store to Elte and it's frequented by designers and home owners alike. The huge, urban loft-like showroom has a lot of options on display.

This Winnipeg-based company with stores on King East and Liberty Village offers affordable sofas in a wide variety of configurations and fabrics.

This Ave and Dav furniture store is filled with high-end, creative pieces. From modern to classic, it has all kinds of shapes and colours, with a focus on solid craftsmanship, with pieces mainly from Italy, Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

This King East furniture shop specializes in large, ultra comfortable sofas made well with good quality fabrics. If you need to fill a big fancy space, this is your store. Everything is made in its Montreal factory.

The modern furniture at this store near Queen and Gladstone is designed and mostly made in Canada. There are a selection of sofas and sectionals scaled to fit city-living.

The 20,000 square foot showroom in the Castlefield Design District is filled with an eclectic mix of modern sofas at affordable price points. Just don't get fooled by their limited time no-tax sales which seem to be ongoing.

This Ossington favourite offers its own made-to-order line, as well as ready-to-go options from its sister brand Gus. On the custom side, it offers a wide selection of modular, re-configurable pieces and hundreds of leather and fabric options to choose from.

The only West Elm location in Ontario is nestled in Liberty Village and has a moderately priced sofa selection mostly inspired by mid-century design.