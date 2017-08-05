The top 10 outlet stores in Toronto

Outlet stores in Toronto are a bargain-hunter's dream come true. These places usually offer great deals if you're willing to travel and spend time searching for that diamond in the rough. Who cares if it's from a few seasons ago?

Here are my picks for the top outlet stores in Toronto.

This outlet is in Mississauga, but who minds a drive or GO Transit ride when you're getting great deals on new furniture and knick knacks for your home?

Find high-quality bedding at great prices at this outlet store smack dab in the middle between Eglinton and Davisville stations. Sure, the collections might be discontinued, but you won't care when swathed in glorious Egyptian cotton.

If you're looking to slice some price off that new knife block, head to this kitchenware chain's massive outlet store on Orfus Road, which handles clearance and overstock for their three Toronto locations.

Venture to this warehouse in Etobicoke for an ever-changing selection of furniture from this Toronto-based retailer that'll make your house or condo instantly more chic.

If you find an item with a "Roots 73" tag at this Orfus Road outlet, remember it was made specifically for this factory store. However, you can still find some items from this Canadian brand's main collection here.

If you don't mind wearing Sauconys or Asics from two seasons ago, you should probably check out this outlet in Etobicoke for deals on high-quality runners and fitness attire.

Orfus Road has plenty of outlets, including one for this mall staple and shoe store. You might not find the greatest deals here, but it's worth checking out for cheap(er) shoes.

Without traffic, you can get to the Toronto Premium Outlets in under an hour. There are plenty of stores here, including Rudsaks only outlet in the GTA. Shop here to try and snag deals on trendy leather jackets and bags.

Who can resist the allure of cheap chocolate? Find this store in Mississauga offering discounts on Lindt products, including Lindor truffles and seasonal confections.

This snack food giant has an outlet on O'Connor in East York with discounted prices on all sorts of chocolates, cookies and crackers. Yum!