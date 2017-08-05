Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
outlet stores toronto

The top 10 outlet stores in Toronto

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Outlet stores in Toronto are a bargain-hunter's dream come true. These places usually offer great deals if you're willing to travel and spend time searching for that diamond in the rough. Who cares if it's from a few seasons ago?

Here are my picks for the top outlet stores in Toronto.

Urban Barn

This outlet is in Mississauga, but who minds a drive or GO Transit ride when you're getting great deals on new furniture and knick knacks for your home?

Au Lit Fine Linens

Find high-quality bedding at great prices at this outlet store smack dab in the middle between Eglinton and Davisville stations. Sure, the collections might be discontinued, but you won't care when swathed in glorious Egyptian cotton.

Kitchen Stuff Plus

If you're looking to slice some price off that new knife block, head to this kitchenware chain's massive outlet store on Orfus Road, which handles clearance and overstock for their three Toronto locations.

Casalife

Venture to this warehouse in Etobicoke for an ever-changing selection of furniture from this Toronto-based retailer that'll make your house or condo instantly more chic.

Roots

If you find an item with a "Roots 73" tag at this Orfus Road outlet, remember it was made specifically for this factory store. However, you can still find some items from this Canadian brand's main collection here. 

Running Room

If you don't mind wearing Sauconys or Asics from two seasons ago, you should probably check out this outlet in Etobicoke for deals on high-quality runners and fitness attire.

Nine West

Orfus Road has plenty of outlets, including one for this mall staple and shoe store. You might not find the greatest deals here, but it's worth checking out for cheap(er) shoes.

Rudsak

Without traffic, you can get to the Toronto Premium Outlets in under an hour. There are plenty of stores here, including Rudsaks only outlet in the GTA. Shop here to try and snag deals on trendy leather jackets and bags.

Lindt

Who can resist the allure of cheap chocolate? Find this store in Mississauga offering discounts on Lindt products, including Lindor truffles and seasonal confections.

Mondelez/Peak Freen's Cookie Outlet

This snack food giant has an outlet on O'Connor in East York with discounted prices on all sorts of chocolates, cookies and crackers. Yum!

Lead photo by

Running Room

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The top 10 outlet stores in Toronto

Hunter is opening its first North American store in Toronto

House of Lords closing after five decades on Yonge St.

Street Style: 20 looks from WayHome 2017

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this August

The top 5 warehouse sales in Toronto this August

Huge crowd goes wild for Kendrick Lamar in Toronto

The top 10 luggage stores in Toronto