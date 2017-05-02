The 10 most famous clothing stores in Toronto

The most famous clothing stores are often old standbys for fashion lovers. Locals seek out these sartorial institutions and visitors often head to these spots while shopping our city for the first time because they're all distinctly Toronto.

Here are my picks for the most famous clothing stores in Toronto.

It's always fun to head down the stores to this huge vintage emporium on Queen West. The deals are pretty much outstanding, and you can spend hours searching through all the quirky merch on offer here.

As one of Toronto's most beloved vintage stores, this Kensington shop surprises shoppers on each and every visit. You can find everything from Luchador mask to beads and 1960s-era dresses here, so it's hard to leave empty handed.

Amidst all the changes happening on Queen West, this shoe store at Queen and Spadina (they also have a location on Yonge St.) has stuck around and it still offers a huge range of sneakers from all your favourite brands, including Vans, Converse and Adidas.

At its Distillery District location, Gotstyle sells clothing for both men and women, but this spot is probably best known for its selection of upscale menswear. It's a favourite amongst local celebs.

This casual menswear shop on West Queen West carries a variety of local as well as international brands. You can also find accessories and grooming products here to keep yourself looking awesome at all times.

For a nice pair of jeans, look no further than this Yorkville boutique that's been around since 1975. Over the Rainbow carries lots of high-end denim brands for both men and women, as well as other types of apparel and accessories.

Of course, Drake opened his first storefront in Toronto. It sells our most famous rappers' streetwear line, which includes lots of owl-emblazoned hats, sweatshirts and jackets

You can find Toronto Vs. Everybody shirts all around the city, but why not grab one at Peace Collective's flagship store on Ossington? You can also grab an over-the-top milkshake to snack on while you shop.

This local chain has locations all across the GTA and it's the place to go for higher end sports equipment. You can also find luxurious outerwear here, including brand such as Canada Goose.

If you need a quality suit on a budget, check out this long-standing Kensington Market establishment run by Tom Mihalik, who has been working in the market since he was 12. The store's deceivingly massive.