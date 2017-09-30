The top 10 cheap designer clothing stores in Toronto

Cheap designer clothing in Toronto is everywhere - provided you know where or when to look. Toronto's consignment stores are a huge trove of designer scores - the time served by that 3.1 Phillip Lim dress in someone else's closet can translate to major savings for you.

Here are my picks for the top stores for cheap designer clothing in Toronto.

A relative veteran on Dundas West, VSP stocks smashing secondhand goods with a careful eye. For discerning bargain hunters, that means pieces from the likes of Céline, Balmain, Hérmes and Prada marked down as far as 80%.

This Queen West consignment store is a favourite spot for those looking to ditch – and replace – their designer duds. You can find luxury bags from the likes of Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, YSL, Givenchy and lesser-known celeb cult favourites like Les Petit Jouer.

This Kensington Market suit retailer, open since 1958, is famous for its excellently-priced designer men's wear selection and unparalleled level of customer service. On-site tailors can help you find (and fit into) brand name business apparel, formal wear and accessories here.

I once found a Proenza Schouler PS1 bag at the John and Queen Street location of this chain for less than half price. It's also a hotspot for discount denim. You can also score designer jeans from the likes of Hudson, J Brand, Citizens of Humanity and Paige, quite inexpensively.

With locations in Leslieville, Parkdale and The Annex, this cool consignment shop sells designer duds for dudes and ladies alike. You can buy high-end labels, like Miu Miu and Escada at stunning prices here, and they'll purchase your old (mint-condition) threads too.

Sure, it's home to plenty of no-name sweaters and juniors-sized jeans, but the discounted "Runway at Winners" pieces step up the thrill of the hunt. Designer pieces seem to hang around longest at the College Park, Bloor and Queen and Portland locations.

You may need a little luck and patience to get to the designer gold at this chain of Toronto consignment stores, but the steals are worth it. You can also sell off your old clothes at one of KE's four shops across the city in exchange for cash or store credit.

Specializing in slick, eclectic designer threads, this Broadview Ave. consignment store is for men, by men, and one of the best places in Toronto for fashion-forward dudes on a budget. You can find everything from Armani suits to racks on racks of unique ties here.

Near Yonge and St. Clair, Haute Classics focuses on barely-worn designer pieces - from the last three years or newer. That means one of the largest stashes of gently-used designer bags in the city, with Balenciaga, Vuitton and Miu Miu among the offerings.

This boutique near Yonge and Lawrence is a designer-driven fashion head's budget conscious dream. With a mix of obscure vintage, popular contemporary brants like Marc Jacobs, and pure classics such as Chanel, the collection is finely curated by owner Vanessa Stein.