Toronto just got a winter street food and craft market
Toronto is all about holiday markets and winter fun right now. One of the latest examples is Evergreen's Winter Village at the Brick Works. A slightly scaled down version of last year's event, it's home to food truck eats, fun and games and an Etsy craft market. It's open every weekend from now through the end of the year.
Hector Vasquez
