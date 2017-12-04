This Week on DineSafe: Coffee Time, Kairali, Double D's, Pizza Rustica, Craft Coyote, Club 120

This week on DineSafe a number of restaurants landed yellow cards including a ubiquitous local coffee chain, a deep dish pizza joint and a popular spot for Sri Lankan eats.

See what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble this week on DineSafe.

Coffee Time (3622 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: November 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)

Inspected on: November 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Crafty Coyote (511 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: November 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Club 120 (120 Church St.)

Inspected on: November 29, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

King Place Restaurant (236 Sherbourne St.)

Inspected on: November 29, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: November 30, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Rustica (270 Wellington St. West)