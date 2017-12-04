Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 11 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Coffee Time, Kairali, Double D's, Pizza Rustica, Craft Coyote, Club 120

This week on DineSafe a number of restaurants landed yellow cards including a ubiquitous local coffee chain, a deep dish pizza joint and a popular spot for Sri Lankan eats.

See what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble this week on DineSafe.

Coffee Time (3622 Dufferin St.)
  • Inspected on: November 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Kairali (1210 Kennedy Rd.)
  • Inspected on: November 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Crafty Coyote (511 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Club 120 (120 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: November 29, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
King Place Restaurant (236 Sherbourne St.)
  • Inspected on: November 29, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Double D's (1020 Gerrard St. East)
  • Inspected on: November 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizza Rustica (270 Wellington St. West)
  • Inspected on: November 30, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

