Toronto can't get enough of food served in Ferris wheels
You no longer have to go to the Canadian National Exhibition to get your fill of fried foods and carnival rides in Toronto. Thanks to Destiny Asian Fusion, you can get both delivered right to your table. Well, sort of.
The restaurant's newest feature is dubbed the Ferris Wheel Snack Basket, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. A miniature Ferris wheel is filled with fried goodies like french fries, popcorn chicken, fish balls, and chicken wings.
If you want this wheel of fried goodness on its own, it'll cost $18.99, but when you purchase four or more items from their signature platter menu, it comes included with the meal.
Photos of the unique menu item are flooding Instagram feeds because we collectively just can't resist food presentations like this. And, hey, it's finally socially acceptable to play with your food, so that's worth celebrating (I think?).
The Ferris wheel promotion runs until December 31.
