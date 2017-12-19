The 5 most romantic new restaurants in Toronto

The most romantic new restaurants in Toronto have all the ingredients needed to make for a perfect date night: close quarters, candlelight, soft music, and of course incredible, sensual, beautiful food. You might even find yourself staring at your plate more often than your date...just don’t let them catch you!

Here are my picks for the most romantic new restaurants in Toronto.

Like a good relationship, this Little Italy restaurant and bar may not look like much at first but as you delve into it there’s more than meets the eye. Celebrate with a bottle from one of Toronto’s most fun wine lists and nosh on fine cheeses and upscale bistro fare that incorporates Asian elements, say with a squash wasabi and unagi pâté.

A high-ceilinged, plush environment and an itemized menu and old-timey drinks list recall the 1800’s origins of this building. There might even be a little lingering sexiness leftover from its past as a strip club. I firmly believe dismantling a whole roasted chicken as a couple is one of the more sensual activities two people can do together in public.

Dim lighting sets the mood for sexy cocktails, snacks or dinners at this King East establishment from Masterchef Canada judge Claudio Aprile. There are prix fixe menus if you want to ball a lot and free tapas with the purchase of drinks from 4 - 6 if you can only ball a little, and they also have gift cards to keep the fun times going.

Pretty decor, an open kitchen, flickering candles, and a cozy amount of space all add up to make this Kensington restaurant super romantic. It’s perfect for both couples who want to sip wine and watch their pasta order being made by hand before their eyes and those who enjoy knocking back a few Coors Light with chips and dip.

Pretty much nothing is more romantic than fancy French food, and this Leslieville restaurant has it in spades with dishes like pork cassoulet, French onion soup, moules frites and a stellar steak hache. Make an evening of it by seeing a play at Streetcar Crowsnest in the same building.