The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

New Mexican restaurants in Toronto may start with great tacos, but they definitely don’t end there. Mole sauces, crispy fried tortillas, mountains of stretchy, melty cheese, and intriguing tequila options are just a few of the other lures at the city's newest crop of these popular joints.

Here are my picks for the top new Mexican restaurants in Toronto.

Tacos are the main thing on the menu at this tiny Eglinton Hill gem. All tortillas are made from scratch by hand, and the fish, carnitas, shrimp and house made chili de arbol hot sauce and cilantro aioli are all prepared traditionally. There’s also house agua fresca and horchata.

Quite possibly the source of the best new tacos in Toronto, this St. Clair West spot also does gringas, quesadillas and other specials like chilis rellenos. Double-shelled tacos come in flavours like mouthwatering tongue, carnitas, and even vegetarian. Meanwhile al pastor meat spins on a skewer topped with pineapple within full view.

By the same guys behind El Local Loco on Church, this more easterly multi-level bar in Leslieville has several patios, tacos, and larger plates plus a variety of margaritas. They also do a late night menu and brunch.

Tex Mex has found a home in Toronto at this Little Italy dive bar. Expect taquitos, hard-shell tacos, queso topped with ground beef, and all your other casual faves plus margaritas, palomas and cans of beer.

Once located on Bloor, the family behind this real-deal joint has relocated their business to their home neighbourhood of Scarborough. Now occupying a corner spot at St. Clair and Victoria with a wraparound patio, lip-smacking tacos, burritos, mangonadas and tequila Caesars are all here.