The top 5 new Chinese restaurants in Toronto

New Chinese restaurants in Toronto are all about diversity. Ranging from humble establishments to over-the-top grandeur, and hailing from one Chinese region to the next, variety is the name of the game here.

Here are my picks for the top Chinese restaurants that opened in Toronto this year.

It's impossible to miss the hype surrounding the arrival of this large Chinese rice noodles chain. Now with three locations including one at Bay and Dundas, this place is where you can get your fix of delicious rice noodle soups. Also don't overlook heir delicious side dishes like the Salty Crispy Chicken.

This always-popular Markham restaurant serves up an extensive menu of modern Taiwanese cuisine and individual sized hot pots. I especially love their Taiwanese Style Chicken Soup in Sesame Oil and their Cheese Pork Rib on Rice.

Simplicity is key at this Markham destination, a small unassuming restaurant that's actually part of a large Chinese chain from Guangzhou. They specialize in chang fen (rice rolls) here, making each one using a special technique that renders them thin yet perfectly chewy.

This Scarborough hotpot restaurant specializes in individual hotpot dining with high-end ingredients like US Premium Wagyu and top-grade Japanese Wagyu beef.

This Markham restaurant, part of a massive chain in China with a 150 year history, is famous for their opulent Premium Peking Duck Set where they carve the Peking duck at the table into elaborate floral arrangements.