Fix the 6ix gives pizza to the homeless when Raptors win
Raptors win! Raptors win! Raptors win!... and so does everybody else in the ACC when Toronto scores over 100 points during a victory at home.
Pizza Pizza's whole "get a free slice when the Raptors win" thing is cool. The thought of trading in an otherwise useless old ticket stub for something of value gives fans just one more reason to cheer like crazy for their team.
What's cooler though, is that thousands of people give those free pizza slices away to feed Toronto's homeless population after qualifying games – and that someone started encouraging them to do so in the first place.
Raptors fan Mathew Mikhaiel started 100 for the Homies in 2015. The initiative has since become part of Fix The 6ix, a grassroots organization that addresses poverty in Toronto.
"When the Raptors lock in a 100+ point win at-home, the tickets are
redeemable for a slice of Pizza Pizza," reads Fix the 6ix's website. "Fix the 6ix collects your ticket donations and immediately donates them to homeless shelters across Toronto to get pizza vouchers to those in need!"
This is no small task, especially given that Raptors tickets are only valid as pizza vouchers for one day after the game.
Last season, the program collected and donated a total of 13,787 tickets to 20 different shelters in Toronto, including Eva's Place, Yonge Street Mission, Covenant House, Egale youth Reach, Sistering, and St. Stephen's Community House.
This year, Fix the 6ix has already collected more than 8,000 tickets from Raptors fans, including 1,227 tickets on Friday night alone.
Those tickets were gift wrapped in the spirit of the season, and then donated to nine local shelters.
Join the conversation Load comments