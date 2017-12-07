7-Eleven is shutting down stores in Toronto

Toronto's inventory of 7-Eleven stores is shrinking, and regular customers aren't happy about it.

The East York Chronicle reported late last month that the 24 hour 7-Eleven at 975 Danforth Ave., on the corner of Donlands, had "closed suddenly" and that its doors and windows had been boarded over.

At that time, the location was still listed on 7-Eleven's corporate website. It has since been removed.

Now, a regular at the 7-Eleven store at 1151 Queen St. E. says that customers have been told their local convenience store is shutting down, too. The date has been pegged as December 13.

"Canadian 7-Eleven locations are corporate owned," wrote the regular patron on Reddit Wednesday. "In a business decision, the Queen and Jones location will be closing... Everyone I spoke with in line has been saddened to hear this. We love the staff too!"

"I'm a shift worker and work outdoors; like TTC, Police, Public Works employees etc.," he continued. "We'll be sad to not have 24hr places to see a friendly clerk, use bathrooms and get snacks when on the job."

That particular location is still listed online through the company's store locator feature. 7-Eleven has yet to reply to a request for comment regarding store closures in Toronto.