Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Goldie, with "a playful cocktail club/restaurant on the ground floor with an intimate lounge on the second," has replaced Candyland at 619 King St. W. (between Bathurst and Portland).

Hogtown Smoke’s second location at 55 Colborne St. officially opens tomorrow, but its affiliated "bourbon speakeasy" The Joint has already soft opened next door.

MWM Fish Co., a boutique seafood shop specializing in oysters and fish, is now open at 419 Parliament St. in Cabbagetown.

Spice Mediterranean Fusion has opened at 1559 Kingston Rd. in Scarborough.

D Spot Dessert Cafe now has a second location at 1060 The Queensway in Etobicoke in addition to its first in Scarborough.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Butter Chick, a fast-casual Indian kitchen will be opening soon inside the renovated Yonge Sheppard Centre's food court at 4841 Yonge St.

Recipe Food Co., featuring "healthy homestyle food," opens next month at 696 Queen St. W. (between Manning and Euclid).

According to AGCO, Dineen Coffee looks to be expanding out of the Financial District with its third location at 1042 Gerrard St. E.

Akira Back Toronto at the Bisha Hotel opens to the public next Thursday.

Mythology Diner, chef Doug McNish’s vegan restaurant officially opens tomorrow.

Closed

Ajuker Chicken has closed in Koreatown.

Smoke’s Poutinerie in Little Italy has shuttered.

Other News