Neighbourhood helps Toronto restaurant after it gets pranked by fake orders

It's not unheard of for a restaurant to receive the odd fake order. But when LAN Restaurant in Riverside received a number of large orders only to discover it was part of a prank, the community came out to show their support for the small establishment.

Lan Phoung, owner of the restaurant, posted to Facebook how touching and overwhelming the show of support has been.

"Old and new customers [came] to the restaurant to show us love and support over the past few days, I am very speechless and feeling very thankful for that," wrote Phoung on Facebook. "This is the most awesome [neighbourhood] that I have lived in over my 15 years in Canada, there are so many many of warmhearted people."

It seems that LAN had become the target of a campaign to hurt the business including fake orders and negative online reviews. After word got around, both old and new patrons came out to lend a hand anyway they could.

Some contributed by monetary means while others offered moral support.

"I am sorry and concerns me what happen to you. Who can do something so vicious?" one person commented.

Another suggested LAN use prepaid ordering methods in the future.

"If these...people...aim to sabotage your business," Phuong lamented "it does not matter whether you ask for the visa card...they will give you the cards that do not belong to them....later on when the bank finds out it is a default card, the bank will take back the money that you collected the other day with the stolen card."